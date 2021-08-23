A suspicious device was reported Monday morning in the area of Dolores Street and Cumberland Street, causing a citywide alert to be issued and part of the street to be shut down.

The SFPD responded to the area at 10:12 a.m., as KPIX reports, and found a device of some kind — police offered no description of what they found. Officers established a perimeter, which included taping off part of the Dolores Park playground, and shut the streets to pedestrian and vehicle traffic for about two hours as the bomb squad arrives.

Mission Local reports via passersby that the device was a "box with a suspicious note" attached. The bomb squad reportedly arrived just before noon.

As of 12:13 p.m., the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the incident was resolved and the area had reopened to traffic.

ALERTSF: The incident in the area of Dolores St and Cumberland St has been resolved. Emergency crews are clear of the scene.



Expect residual traffic delays and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit https://t.co/KhHeZty2yc. https://t.co/jqlfMkTtR1 — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management😷 (@SF_emergency) August 23, 2021

Photo: Tomas Sala