- The Caldor Fire grew to over 104,000 acres over the weekend and crossed to the north side of Highway 50 near South Lake Tahoe. The fire, now 5% contained, is burning near Kyburz, but no communities or structures were threatened as of Sunday night, according to Cal Fire. [Chronicle / KRON4]
- A woman was wounded in a freeway shooting Sunday night after her car was riddled with bullets on I-80 in Vallejo. No information was available about the shooter or a possible motive. [CBS SF]
- An air quality advisory has been issued for the Bay Area Monday due to lingering wildfire smoke, however the smoke is expected to stay mostly aloft and just cause hazy skies. [CBS SF]
- The Pfizer vaccine has received full approval from the FDA, which is expected to set off a wave of new mandates. [New York Times]
- Three teenagers required rescue by a Coast Guard helicopter Saturday night on a cliffside near Muir Beach. [ABC7]
- Marin County-based organization Roots of Peace continues, so far unsuccessfully, to try to evacuate its Afghan employees from Afghanistan. [ABC7]
- Nine national forests in California have now been closed by federal authorities due to spreading wildfires. [Bay City News]
- North Beach poet and longtime neighborhood fixture Jack Hirschman died last week at the age of 87 after getting sick after giving a reading at Foreign Cinema. [Chronicle]
- 58-year-old Moraga Police Corporal Kevin Mooney, an eight-year veteran with the town police force who also served in the Marines in the Iraq War, died last week of COVID-19 complications. [East Bay Times]
- At least seven people died Sunday in a panicked rush to try to enter the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan — and the Taliban are now trying to cast blame on the Americans for all of the chaos at the airport, and for casting them as "some kind of enemy." [Associated Press]
