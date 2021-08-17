- North Beach's Grant & Green Saloon announced a closure — maybe temporary — as of August 15, saying they were denied a parklet, and that they can not stay in business or have live music with a mask mandate. The owner says on Facebook, "Small business owners and service industry workers continue to pay the price... If we continue on this path, there will be no jobs left in the service industry." [BrokeAss Stuart]
- After the Alameda County DA declined to pursue a case against former BART Police officer Anthony Pirone in the 2009 death of Oscar Grant, California Attorney General Rob Bonta has just announced that the state’s Department of Justice will conduct its own independent review of the case. Oscar Grant’s mother, Ms. Wanda Johnson, and the Justice 4 Oscar Grant Coalition had asked Bonta to review the case after the DA's decision. [CBS SF]
- East Bay Rep. Eric Swalwell has set up a "help desk" for Afghan constituents worried about family members in Afghanistan outside his Castro Valley office. Dozens of people were lined up Tuesday morning to check the status of Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) or to start the process of applying for one for a relative. [ABC 7]
- Two people were seriously injured Tuesday in the Caldor Fire in the area of Grizzly Flats, as the fire continues to grow in size. [KCRA]
- Some sort of technical problem caused Muni to reroute the K-Ingleside onto the M-Oceanview route today. [CBS SF]
- The SFPD announced the arrests of two people in connection with a Sunday afternoon homicide at Alameda and Utah Street in Potrero Hill. [KRON4]
- Castro dive bar Last Call is reopening next week under the same, but new owners who plan to keep everything — including the jukebox! — basically the same. [Hoodline]
- Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19. [ABC7]
- The TSA has extended the mask mandate for all airline passengers through January. [Associated Press]
- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that he and his husband are adopting a child. [New York Times]
- U.S. intelligence had warned of exactly the kind of swift fall to the Taliban in Afghanistan that occurred over the last two weeks. [New York Times]
