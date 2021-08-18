- A former San Francisco couple who had relocated to Mariposa, and their one-year-old daughter, were found dead along with the family dog in a mysterious situation in a remote part of the Sierra National Forest on Tuesday. They were reported missing by a family friend on Monday evening. [SFGate]
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat down for an interview with KPIX on Tuesday and talked about Afghanistan, and the recall election. [CBS SF]
- San Francisco has seen four homicides in the past four days. [Bay Area News Group]
- A large fire broke out early Wednesday at a homeless encampment on East 12th Street in Oakland. [KRON4]
- A VTA worker who survived the May shooting at the Guadalupe rail yard in San Jose just took his own life. [KTVU]
- A trainee employee at the VTA was arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening the "shoot up the place" for the second time in two weeks. [CBS SF]
- A bikini-clad, cracked-out-sounding woman from Fremont, "covered in scratches and soot," confessed to starting a small wildfire in El Dorado County, near Echo Summit, last Wednesday. [El Dorado Sheriff/Facebook]
- Facebook and Twitter now need to concern themselves with keeping praise for the Taliban off their platforms. [ABC 7]
Photo: SFist