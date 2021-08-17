- Threatening flyers were found at the San Rafael Transit Center suggesting that bus driver union members working for Golden Gate Transit should intimidate, shun, and/or "exterminate" ten drivers who refuse to pay their union dues. The incident has been reported to San Rafael police, and the agency is investigating. [East Bay Times]
- Federal health officials are reportedly going to announce, as early as this week, that it's recommended that all Americans seek out a third mRNA vaccine booster shot — Pfizer or Moderna — eight months after their second dose. Preliminary studies suggest that the Pfizer shot's effectiveness, in particular, begins to wane after six months, and boosters are already recommended for the immunocompromised. [Associated Press]
- UCSF's Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says he believes the vaccine mandate will create a "force field" of protection for the Bay Area, and he says it's not unusual for a vaccine to require a third booster shot. [KRON4]
- SFPD chief Bill Scott and District Attorney Chesa Boudin have extended an agreement — established in 2019 under then DA George Gascon — that gives the DA's office the lead in investigating all police shootings. [Examiner]
- Among other findings in the 2020 Census, California has the highest diversity index of any state besides Hawaii — meaning there's a 70% chance that any two randomly selected people in the state have different ethnic or racial backgrounds. [New York Times]
- The Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County exploded to 6,500 acres over night, and prompted the evacuation of Grizzly Flats. [CBS SF]
- An elderly man suffering from a medical condition veered his SUV through a fence and landed it in someone's pool in Walnut Creek. [CBS SF]
- The Taliban are trying to project a new moderate image, pledging "amnesty" for all Afghans who cooperated with or aided the Americans or the former government, and suggesting women might have roles to play in the new government — but many distrust this. [Associated Press]
- Two Afghan translators who worked with the U.S. military and now live in Fremont say they are "heartsick" and are hoping to get their families out of Afghanistan — and they say they've been told the Taliban is going door to door looking for people who cooperated with the Americans. [KTVU]
Photo: Ian Hutchinson