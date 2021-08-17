A mysterious disappearance has some closure today as the coroner in San Mateo County confirms that a body found off Pedro Point in Pacifica is that of 84-year-old Jean Chang Kan Fung.

Fung went missing from her family's Richmond District home on May 28 after going for a walk. She had been spotted at the Marina Safeway, and as SFist reported at the time, she "regularly ventured out to the Golden Gate Bridge, Crissy Field, the shops along Clement Street, and both the Graton and River Rock casinos."

Now we learn, via ABC 7 and elsewhere, that a body that was found in the waters off Pacifica in June has been identified as Fung.

On June 10, Pacifica police officers and North County Fire Authority crews responded to a report of a body floating face down in the water off Pedro Point. As KPIX reported at the time, the body appeared to have been in the water for a while.

It's unclear why it took the coroner this long to make a DNA match, but the identification was just announced Monday night.

How Fung ended up in the water is unclear. A Redditor who claimed to be her grandson wrote in June that Fung "had no mental illness," and a week before she disappeared "she was asking us how she can go to the Golden Gate Bridge."

As KRON4 previously reported, a CHP officer spotted Fung on May 28 walking near the MacArthur Tunnel on Park Presidio Blvd., in the Presidio, as if she was following the roadway to the bridge. The officer reportedly used a language translation app to converse with her, and then gave drove her to the Marina Safeway. CHP Police Investigations Commander Raj Vaswani told the station that "she did not appear to be disoriented and did not appear to have any medical issues."

