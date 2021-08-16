- The Oakland Unified School District is already contending with two small COVID outbreaks only one week into reopening, both of which have closed classrooms and sent students home to quarantine. One outbreak was at Oakland High School, involving 16 students and staff, and one was at Montclair Elementary, involving five cases. [Bay Area News Group]
- Meanwhile over 5,000 students in one Florida school district are in isolation or quarantine for COVID. [WFLA]
- A vaccinated staff member in Governor Gavin Newsom's office has tested positive for COVID. [Chronicle]
- A study finds that a blood test can determine biological indicators for "long COVID" and identify who is most susceptible to it. [KRON4]
- A fight aboard a Muni bus Monday morning between a man and a woman spilled into the Excelsior neighborhood and ended with the man stabbed, and the knife found in a planter in front of the nearby Mission YMCA preschool. [Mission Local]
- The Great Highway in SF reopened to vehicles Monday morning following a protest on Sunday by those who want to keep it The Great Walkway. [KTVU]
- The ABC is doling out another round of 20 cheap liquor licenses in San Francisco and Napa counties by lottery — in SF, they're reserved for restaurants in specific underserved neighborhoods. [SF Business Times]
- A small and emaciated bear cub found by firefighters in the Dixie Fire zone may have lost its mother to the fire. [NBC Bay Area]
- SoCal-based fast casual chain Lemonade has closed its locations in Palo Alto and Walnut Creek, leaving only its West Portal and Yerba Buena locations in SF as its Bay Area presence. [East Bay Times]
Photo: lukewho2/Instagram