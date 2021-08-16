A tragic and chaotic scene at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan today has led to at least seven deaths, as the U.S. tries to evacuate Americans and Afghans who helped the U.S. operation there. While the Taliban tries to project calm, fears are rising of reprisal killings, and women are unsure whether they will be allowed to return to their jobs. [Associated Press]

While the Taliban tries to project calm, fears are rising of reprisal killings, and women are unsure whether they will be allowed to return to their jobs. [Associated Press] The Afghan community in the Bay Area — many of whom live in the East Bay towns of Fremont and Newark — are watching the news with horror and speaking to family in Afghanistan. "I can tell you that our community here is not sleeping, we’re worried about our homeland. Everyone is stressed and hurt," says restaurant owner Wahida Atebar. [Chronicle / ABC 7]

"I can tell you that our community here is not sleeping, we’re worried about our homeland. Everyone is stressed and hurt," says restaurant owner Wahida Atebar. [Chronicle / ABC 7] A church camp and a small town in El Dorado County were evacuated Sunday due to the 400-acre Caldor Fire. The fire broke out Saturday southeast of Placerville, in the Sierra. [East Bay Times]

The fire broke out Saturday southeast of Placerville, in the Sierra. [East Bay Times] East Bay Rep. Barbara Lee supports President Biden's decision to pull troops from Afghanistan, and says that the swiftness of the Taliban's seizure of the country "demonstrates that there's no military solutions to the problems in Afghanistan." [NBC Bay Area]

All is not well in San Jose politics between the mayor and the sheriff's department, with Mayor Sam Liccardo saying today that he is calling for the resignation of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith over "a myriad of problems" she has overseen. [KTVU]

It's the first day back to school for most kids in San Francisco's public school system today. [KRON4]

A new CBS poll finds the "Yes" side in the recall of Gavin Newsom trailing by four points (48% to 52%), and finds Newsom still has an overall 57% approval rating. [CBS SF]

The death toll in this past weekend's earthquake in Haiti has risen to almost 1,300. [KTVU]

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched an investigation into Tesla's autopilot feature saying that it appears to have trouble seeing parked emergency vehicles, flares, and vehicles with flashing lights. [Associated Press]

Top image: Displaced Afghan women and children from Kunduz are seen at a mosque that is sheltering them on August 13, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Tensions are high as the Taliban advance on the capital city after taking Herat and the country's second-largest city Kandahar. (Photo by Paula Bronstein /Getty Images)