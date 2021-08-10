- Lots of San Francisco parents are saying they don't want to send their kids back for in-person school amid the Delta variant surge. After many months of fighting to get SF Unified to reopen schools, an unknown number of parents are demanding distance learning again. [Chronicle]
- Demand for COVID testing is spiking, which can mean very long waits at testing sites in some Bay Area cities. [NBC Bay Area]
- COVID outbreaks keep growing at East Contra Costa County schools, which just reopened for in-person classes last week. [NBC Bay Area]
- A Suisun City man, Andrew Adams, has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the 2016 killing of Dennis “Spike” Wright outside a South Lake Tahoe hotel. [East Bay Times]
- The town of Mendocino is urging all tourists to conserve water, as its wells are running dry amid the drought. [Associated Press]
- A homeless encampment is growing on property owned by Apple in North San Jose, and the city already doesn't have shelter enough to offer residents of the much larger camp is readying to clear by the airport. [Mercury News]
- Trumpy former Giants player Aubrey Huff just had his Twitter account suspended again, this time over vaccine misinformation. [CBS SF]
- Also, for the same reason, Marjorie Taylor Greene's account has been suspended for a week. [CNN]
- Singer Reba McEntire announced in a TikTok video that she and her boyfriend had contracted COVID despite being vaccinated, and she urged her fans to wear masks, stay home. [KRON4]
- Senate Democrats appear to have the votes to pass the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, though it faces a rockier road in the House. [New York Times]
Photo: Ed Maughan