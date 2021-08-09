- Oakland-based Chinese American artist Hung Liu died over the weekend at the age of 73, just before a major show of her work at the National Portrait Gallery. There is also an exhibition of her work currently on view at the deYoung Museum. [KQED]
- The Dixie Fire is causing some seriously polluted, noxious air in Salt Lake City and Denver. [New York Times]
- Santa Cruz County just announced its first two COVID deaths in two months, and they were both unvaccinated individuals. [CBS SF]
- It's not just happening in the South! The City of San Francisco's HR department has received some 200 identical letters from city employees, filled with conspiracy theory crap, pushing back on the city's vaccine mandate. [Chronicle]
- An initial autopsy has found no evidence of foul play and no evidence of animal attack in the death of Berkeley runner Philip Kreycik. [Mercury News]
- A Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputy has been cleared in the 2018 shooting of a known white supremacist, Paul Ridgeway, who shot at him. [CBS SF]
- A developer is nearing a deal to purchase a long vacant shopping center at 180 El Camino Real in South San Francisco, near the San Bruno BART station, and build a Safeway-anchored center with attached office space. [SF Business Times]
- The owner of a sushi restaurant in Palo Alto was berated with hate speech by a man in his 50s who was upset that the restaurant wasn't accepting cash. [East Bay Times]
- Tony Gemignani's Slice House locations in the East Bay are doing a fundraiser with the SF Giants, featuring specialty pizza slices created by Brandon Belt and Alex Dickerson. [Mercury News]