- 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez of San Jose has been indicted for the murder of her seven-year-old son in Las Vegas. Hikers found the remains of Liam Husted by a trail on May 28, and Rodriguez was allegedly trying to start a new life and meeting up with a man in Denver. [Mercury News]
- SF General is seeking the public's help identifying a woman who is about 30 years old, and who is in critical condition after being admitted Saturday. The woman was found on Dorman Avenue, in an industrial area between Bernal Heights and India Basin. [KTVU]
- First the New Yorker, now New York Magazine has a long-read about SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin, the recall efforts against him, and the uphill battle he faces in terms of public opinion. [New York Magazine]
- Solano County Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas continues pushing back on the idea that mask mandates are necessary, saying that the Delta variant isn't infecting people in public spaces, but in homes. [KRON4]
- Firefighters were battling a small wildfire in Lake County Monday night which reached 2 to 3 acres, and it was not threatening any structures. [CBS SF]
- Marin City, where much of Marin County's small Black population resides, has the lowest vaccination rate in the otherwise highly vaccinated county, and now is home to most of the state's Delta variant cases. [Chronicle]
- The Examiner spoke to some of the vaccine hesitant in San Francisco, some of whom are now getting shots late in the game because of Delta. [Examiner]
- Supporters of the recall are suing to try to prevent Governor Gavin Newsom from linking the recall effort to Republicans in his voter guide statement. [Associated Press]
- Oakland's Sideshow Enforcement team managed to shut down a sideshow in West Oakland on Sunday and tow four vehicles. [Bay City News]
- A fourth Capitol police officer who defended the Capitol against Trump's horde on January 6th has died by suicide. [KRON4]
- After giving up a six-run lead late in the game, the SF Giants still managed to beat the Diamondbacks in the 10th inning Monday night, winning 11-8. [East Bay Times]
Photo: Claudia Lorusso