- The local Twitters were abuzz with emotion today about the new mask mandate, and yes, many of us are very tired of all this. Some people are relieved, especially those who never stopped wearing their masks, and others sound like they will remain defiant because they are vaccinated and they're not scared of a breakthrough infection. [Chronicle]
- A parolee and his female passenger took Vallejo police on a wild chase Saturday night that ended on I-680 in Contra Costa County. After their vehicle became disabled, they attempted two carjackings on the freeway before being detained. [KTVU]
- The SF Fire Department had another cliff rescue to do Monday afternoon at Fort Funston, and people were being told to avoid the area. [KRON4]
- A 76-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Folsom and Sixth streets on Saturday, and a 30-year-old suspect is in custody. [CBS SF]
- San Jose police have just released surveillance video of a suspect vehicle in the unsolved 2018 murder of Khan Lieu inside his San Jose home, hoping that someone out there might help identify the perpetrators. [CBS SF]
- Kaiser Permanente is now (finally) making vaccinations mandatory for all employees. [SF Business Times]
- Former SFPD deputy chief Michael Connolly, who faced conflict-of-interest charges for getting himself installed as chief of police in the Peninsula community of Broadmoor while he served on its police commission, has reached a plea deal and will serve one year of probation. [Mission Local]
- San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane is being investigated by the NHL for allegedly betting on his own team's games. [Mercury News]
- Senator Lindsey Graham announced today that he's tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, and he's "glad" he is vaccinated and so far has mild symptoms. [KRON4]
