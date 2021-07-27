- Dr. Bela Matyas, the health officer for Solano County who famously refused to issue a stay-at-home order early in the pandemic because he didn't see enough reason for it yet, says he won't follow the CDC's new guidance on indoor masking for the vaccinated. Matyas keeps insisting that transmission of the virus isn't primarily happening in public spaces, but is mostly happening in homes and backyards, but maybe residents of Solano County shouldn't listen to him anymore. [NBC Bay Area]
- Really keeping up with the times, former San Diego mayor and recall candidate for governor Kevin Faulconer made a campaign stop in San Francisco where he voiced his opposition to mask mandates, and blasted on Newsom on various issues. [East Bay Times]
- A 56-year-old Antioch woman is in custody after allegedly shooting her husband in the face during a domestic dispute on Monday. [Bay City News]
- Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer have just pulled their kids out of a summer camp because it isn't requiring kids to wear masks. [Associated Press]
- Two San Jose men, Nicholas Mamea and Anthony Milliken, have been charged in federal court for allegedly serving as couriers for a cocaine and fentanyl ring led by Baltimore resident Steven Norwood. [Bay Area News Group]
- SF Supervisor Rafael Mandelman is going bigger with a proposed zoning change which would allow fourplexes to be built on any single-family home lot in the city, as opposed to just on corner lots. [Chronicle]
- The remains of a rape kit from 2005 have now connected, through DNA evidence, a serial rape and homicide suspect already in custody with an assault in Berkeley that was originally blamed on another man. [Bay Area News Group]
- Remarkably, Fox News and Newsmax carried footage of today's emotional first day in the Capitol insurrection hearing in the House, but OAN mostly pretended it didn't happen. [CNN]
- Once again this year, Santa Clara County Fair organizers have had to scale things back due to the pandemic, and a drive-thru component has been nixed. [Hoodline]
Photo via YouTube