- A 31-year-old Virginia man, Aaron McArthur, a.k.a. Gangster Boogie, a.k.a. G Boogie, just got a 15-year federal sentence for a series of home-invasion robberies in Sonoma County in 2018. In one of the robberies, one of the other co-conspirators killed someone. [Bay City News]
- The San Francisco County Transportation Authority is still considering congestion pricing for drivers in downtown SF, which New York is getting in 2023, but it's still totally unclear if there is political will to create a potential impediment for struggling businesses as we emerge from a pandemic. [Chronicle]
- A brush fire near the Berkeley Marina on Sunday that was apparently sparked by outdoor cooking by residents of a homeless camp grew to two acres before it was extinguished. [Berkeleyside]
- President Joe Biden announced Monday that "long COVID" will now be covered under federal disability law. [New York Times]
- Wildfire smoke moved into the Lake Tahoe basin on Monday morning, obscuring views and choking the usually clean air. [SFGate]
- The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 61-year-old man. [Bay City News]
- A painting by famous "Big Eyes" painter and Napa resident Margaret Keane, stolen in 1972, was recovered after someone auctioned it in Dallas. [Chronicle]
- The New York Times now has an obit for longtime SF lesbian activist and educator Sally Miller Gearhart, who died on July 14 at the age of 90. [New York Times]
