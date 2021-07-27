- A Monday afternoon plane crash in Truckee killed everyone on board, and it's not yet known how many people that was. The crash, possibly caused by poor visibility from wildfire smoke, happened near a golf course, and the Bombardier CL 600 aircraft — inbound from either Idaho or Florida — seats up to 14 passengers and two crew members. [Associated Press]
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: This is the aftermath of the plane crash in Truckee.— KRNV (@KRNV) July 27, 2021
Latest ➡️ https://t.co/VDI1O05i7Z
🎥: Brad Kohler pic.twitter.com/JLgMiZq6Am
- Yes, COVID cases are rising in the Bay Area, but the figures we should be watching are hospitalizations and deaths if most of the cases among the vaccinated are mild. Singapore has a similar vaccination rate to the Bay Area's, and they are seeming a similar surge of cases among the vaccinated, but they are taking a harder line with new restrictions. [Chronicle]
- A person required rescue on the cliffs at Fort Funston on Monday afternoon. [SFBay]
- A Monday power outage at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk left a bunch of people stranded for a couple of hours on the Sky Glider gondola ride. [CBS SF]
- The CDC is expected once again to revise its mask guidance, recommending that fully vaccinated people put their masks back on in indoor settings — coming in line with what Bay Area health officers have already recommended. [KRON4]
- An anti-mask restaurant in Huntington Beach continues to flaunt their crazy, insisting that all indoor diners be unvaccinated and equating the vaccine push with treason. [East Bay Times]
- The last victim in the Surfside, Florida condo collapse was identified Monday, bringing the final death toll to 98. [Associated Press]
- The first hearing has begun of the House select committee on the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol, and it began with Capitol police officers giving dramatic testimony about their experiences confronting rioters. [New York Times]