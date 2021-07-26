Former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer was reportedly shoved to the ground and robbed of her cell phone near Oakland's Jack London Square on Monday afternoon.

The former senator's Twitter account reported the news and the Oakland Police Department confirmed it, as KPIX reports.

"Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland," the tweet says. "The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured."

The incident happened at around 1:15 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of Third Street in Oakland.

Boxer, 80, served as U.S. Representative for California’s 6th congressional district, representing Sacramento, from 1983 until 1993. Boxer was then elected to the Senate in 1992, simultaneous with Dianne Feinstein, but Feinstein took office first because hers was part of a special election to replace outgoing Senator Pete Wilson, when he was elected governor.

Boxer served in the Senate from 1993 to 2017, when she retired, and her seat was taken by Kamala Harris.

She currently serves as co-chair of Washington, D.C.-based lobbying firm Mercury Public Affairs, and she resides primarily in Los Angeles.

In January of this year, Joe Biden's inaugural committee returned a $500 from Boxer after she registered as a foreign agent representing Hikvision, a Chinese manufacturer of surveillance equipment that has been sanctioned by the U.S. government over its involvement in the persecution of the Uyghur Muslims.

Top Image: Barbara Boxer attending the 10th Anniversary Gala Benefiting CORE hosted by Sean Penn, Bryan Lourd And Vivi Nevo at Wiltern Theatre on January 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)