An 88-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene near Alamo Square Park on Wednesday evening, and now there is an unconfirmed report that the woman has died.

Neighbors on Nextdoor reported seeing a silver-haired woman in the street, in the vicinity of the crosswalks at Fulton and Pierce on the north side of Alamo Square Park. The woman had been struck by what's only been described as a white sedan.

The woman was left with life-threatening injuries, and the SFPD Investigations Bureau posted about the incident on Thursday, seeking the public's help to identify the driver.

A vehicle struck an 88 year old woman last night near Alamo Sq leaving her critically injured. The vehicle fled the scene. An investigation is underway to identify the driver. Anyone who witnessed this or has video is asked to call our tip line (415)575-4444. 210461931. — SFPD Investigations Bureau (@sfpdinvestigate) July 22, 2021

This now becomes a homicide case if further reports on Nextdoor are true that the victim has, in fact, died from her injuries.

A vigil for the woman has reportedly been planned at 6 p.m. near the children's playground in Alamo Square Park. Her identity has not been released by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Police are seeking security camera footage from the area and any tips the public may be able to provide. Tips can be called in anonymously to 415-575-4444, or you can text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

Photo: SFist