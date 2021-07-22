- Chinese-owned businesses in Chinatown and on Irving Street are being targeted with lawsuits and "demand letters" by a serial ADA lawsuit filer in San Diego who's demanding compensation. The frivolous lawsuits make what are likely fraudulent claims about ADA compliance failures and the letters demand $75,000 to avoid a federal suit — and DA Chesa Boudin says he's launching a criminal investigation. [CBS SF]
- A Recology truck caught fire Wednesday — the second one in six months — and caused a traffic backup on northbound 101 near the Vermont Street exit. [CBS SF]
- Similar to what's happening at Fisherman's Wharf in SF, illegal vendors have popped up at Lake Merritt in Oakland selling alcohol and marijuana, and the Oakland Police Department cracked down on Saturday. [CBS SF]
- Temporary bus-only lanes on Geary Boulevard between Stanyan and 33rd Avenue have been made permanent by the SFMTA. [SFBay]
- Heather Knight details two ugly incidents in which signature gatherers for recall campaigns of three SF School Board members and DA Chesa Boudin were attacked or harassed by people who disagree with the recall efforts, and the investigations into those incidents. [Chronicle]
- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has just voted in stricter rules for oil refinery emissions, forcing them to cut particulate emissions by 70%. [KTVU]
- Uber's Freight division has just acquired a Texas logistics company, Frisco's Transplace, for $2.25 billion. [SF Business Times]
- ICYMI, there's a major battle going on between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over this January 6th committee, after Pelosi rejected two of McCarthy's picks for it. [NYT / CNN]
Photo: Kae Ng