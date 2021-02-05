A literal garbage fire stopped traffic in the Mission District Friday when a Recology garbage truck became engulfed in flames on the 101 overpass at Cesar Chavez Street.

The fire was first reported around 11:30 a.m., as KPIX reports, and it temporarily shut down all lanes of northbound 101 as fire crews arrived. The two left lanes of the northbound side reopened about 45 minutes later, but the cleanup and fire extinguishing continued on in the two right lanes.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed flames appearing to come from near the cab of the garbage truck, with smoke billowing up from the overpass. No injuries were reported.

Smoke Rising From Garbage Truck Fire @CitizenApp US-101 S & Cesar Chavez 11:26:09 AM PST UPDATE Garbage Truck Fire NB101 at CESAR CHAVEZ #SFFD ON SCENE MITIGATING -- NO INJURIES REPORTED (Mission, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/tIMlyKEkCq — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 5, 2021

The situation led to a massive backup on 101 lasting into Friday afternoon, and prompting California Highway Patrol to issue a Sig Alert for heavy traffic.