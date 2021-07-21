- The Castro Street Fair is back on for October 3, 2021. The fair will be held this year on its traditional first Sunday in October date, though organizers add “it may look a little different pending potential guidance” from the DPH. [Bay Area Reporter]
- Mayor Breed’s Tuesday remark that “the Muni map may look different as we reopen” has transit advocates worried that some lines may never come back. 48 Hills points out that Breed’s emphasis on “efficiency” likely means service cuts, and generally-not-in-agreement pols Dean Preston and Scott Wiener both came out against the idea. [The Chronicle]
- Embarcadero Greek dining destination Kokkari Estiatorio is the only San Francisco restaurant that made TripAdvisor’s annual “Best of the Best” list. [SFGate]
- Three Latinx artists are in the running to have their work beautify a currently unattractive infilled window at the Mission Branch library, and you can check out their proposals. [Mission Local]
- One of the guys who plotted to blow up the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento was minutes away from being released until trial, but his wife suddenly changed her mind and refused to take responsibility for him if released. [Sacramento Bee]
- The 49ers signed Pro Bowl linebacker Fred Warner to an eye-popping $95 million five-year deal, but East Bay fans may be more excited that the team also grabbed Deer Valley High grad and Antioch native kick returner Nsimba Webster [Cam Inman/Twitter]
- Twitter is testing out a ‘Dislike’ button, which is sure to limit harassment on that platform. [The Verge]
