The Dixie Fire has exploded over the weekend with only 15% of the fire contained as it nears the Camp Fire burn scar in Butte County; there’s also now a huge amount of smoke in the air.

Beginning on July 14, the Dixie Fire has become the most pressing inferno so far this wildfire season in Northern California. Just this Sunday alone, the Dixie Fire grew over 8,000 acres in size and had little improvement concerning its containment; the wildfire went from being 12% contained early Saturday to now just 15% Sunday evening.

The ongoing #DixieFire continues to burn in Plumas County. This video is from around 5:20 pm today, July 18th. Video courtesy of https://t.co/hOGbr85yvx and @PGE4Me #CAwx pic.twitter.com/lsftLNN8O5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 19, 2021

The Dixie Fire is also getting closer to the burn scar caused by 2018’s Camp Fire — the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California's history. (It was also one of the most costly natural disasters in the world that year.)

Though no buildings have been lost yet, high-smoke areas started burning Saturday and Sunday, pillowing the skies over the area with a brown haze. In response to the increased smoke coverage, CAL FIRE teams have established control lines along some of the more vulnerable areas. The government agency, however, remains confident that nearby neighborhoods are still safe.

"The Dixie fire continues to burn towards the Northeast, flanking and following the Feather River Canyon," reads a status update from CAL FIRE. "Firefighters worked through the night to construct direct line and extinguish interior hotspots. The fire is burning in a remote area with limited access, extended travel times, and steep terrain which are creating challenges with containment."

Here are some shots of CAL FIRE CZU Strike Team 9170c working on the #DixieFire @CALFIRE_ButteCo pic.twitter.com/TLWmwFkpxE — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) July 18, 2021

Butte County is still under Red Flag Warning, which will stay in effect until at least Monday morning; evacuation orders for parts of Plumas County remain in place; thus far, there has been one confirmed injury.

We can't reiterate this enough: Make sure your emergency kit is all ready to go. It's going to be a hellacious wildfire season, everyone.

