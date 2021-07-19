- A three-alarm fire that began in a Victorian home near 9th and Peralta streets in West Oakland around 5:30 this morning spread to two other nearby homes. Neighbors say squatters were living in the home where the fire started. [Twitter / CBS SF]
- The Bay Area dodged the lightning threat from that unstable air and monsoonal moisture coming from the south. The National Weather Service canceled the Red Flag Warning for the region around 5 a.m., and lightning was confined mostly to the Sierra. [CBS SF]
- Police in Santa Rosa are seeking the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl who is missing. [Bay City News]
- The Alameda County Superior Courthouse announced Friday it was reinstating its mask mandate for all individuals entering the building regardless of vaccination status. [NBC Bay Area]
- The SFMTA has completed the first phase of the L Taravel Improvement Project, which includes new rail track, overhead wire lines, and concrete boarding islands along Taraval Street. [SF Bay]
- UC Berkeley grad Collin Morikawa, who won the PGA Championship in San Francisco last year, just won the British Open, garnering him his second major tournament win in less than 12 months. [Associated Press]
- Zoom has just acquired San Ramon-based Five9 in a $14.7 billion deal. [SF Business Times]
- More than 100 adoptable pets are being flown to the Bay Area from overburdened shelters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. [KRON4]
- TikTok played a role in helping locate a murder suspect in Southern California, the ex-boyfriend of the victim who had relocated to Rosarito Beach in Mexico and was bartending there. [KABC]
- An alternate on the U.S. women's gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo. [Associated Press]
Photo: Oakland Fire Department/Twitter