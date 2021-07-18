- A sizable earthquake was registered around 7.5 miles west of Petrolia in Humboldt County and 35 miles southwest of Eureka late Saturday. The 5.1M earthquake was found to be around 18 miles below the surface and could be felt as far away as Yuba City; no structural damages were reported. [KPIX/USGS]
- One person was killed and another three were injured during the Walnut Creek shooting yesterday. Police say the shooting happened at 1:37 a.m. Saturday on SOS Drive near North Main Street; one individual was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other three wounded were taken to a nearby hospital. [ABC7]
- A multimedia installation, called "Story Windows,” along Broadway in Oakland currently features work from more than 20 local Black artists. [Oaklandside]
- With the population of Los Gatos expected to skyrocket over the next 20 years, the City is now recommending nearly 4,000 more residential units be built between now and 2040 — more than 90% of the state-mandated amount. [Hoodline]
- This past Wednesday, emergency crews were called to help an injured hiker at Alum Rock Park in San Jose; the hiker was found trapped in an area off-limits to the public and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their serious injuries. [NBC Bay Area]
- Vaquitas — the world's smallest and most endangered cetacean species (i.e. whales, dolphins, and porpoises) — are struggling to survive with less than 10 individuals remaining in the world; Mexico has now opened their only remaining habitat to fishing, almost effectively pushing the species off the cliff to extinction. [Mongabay]
- At 90 years old, Hal Higdon, who's considered one of the foremost trailblazers in both track and marathon running, is showing no sign of slowing down when it comes to helping other people reach their running goals. [New York Times]
- Two Olympic players have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Olympic Village. [NPR]
Photo: Screenshot/USGS