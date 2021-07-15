- Three separate shootings early Thursday add to a sense of chaos in East Oakland. Oakland Police responded to two shootings in the Brookfield Village neighborhood overnight, one of them fatal, and CHP officers subsequently responded to a freeway shooting on 580 near Golf Links Road at around 6:30 a.m. [KTVU]
- More details have emerged about the domestic violence arrest of former 49er Richard Sherman in Seattle. Sherman was apparently being belligerent and aggressive after drinking a bottle of vodka and a bottle of Hennessy, he was wrestling with a relative and did damage to a door, but no one was injured. [CBS SF]
- Longtime SF lesbian activist and one of the early proponents of the discipline of women's studies, Sally Gearhart, has died at the age of 90. [Bay Area Reporter]
- A person was shot and critically injured in a Safeway parking lot in Santa Rosa on Wednesday evening. [KRON4]
- A judge has denied prosecutors' request to add unrelated Los Angeles-area rape charges to the case against Paul Flores, who is accused in the disappearance and murder of Kristin Smart on the Cal Poly campus in 1996. [ABC 7]
- Oakland activists are pushing for an affordable housing guarantee in the 3,000-unit complex the A's are hoping to build with their new stadium. [East Bay Times]
- Austin was the "biggest winner" of the tech migration, and demand from out-of-state transplants are driving housing prices up. [Chronicle]
- FYI, BrokeAss Stuart's column for the Examiner is ending, but he'll be doing a biweekly column for SF Weekly now. [Examiner]
- Justice Stephen Breyer once again reiterates that he has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images