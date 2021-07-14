- The U.S. women's gymnastics team all passed through San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday on the way to the Tokyo Olympics. Yes, Simone Biles was here at SFO, and fans snapped a lot of pics.
#SFO to Tokyo! 🇺🇸 @USAGym is off to Japan! 🇺🇸🥳 pic.twitter.com/GsZMYzsgrE— San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️😷 (@flySFO) July 14, 2021
- UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says the spike in new COVID cases was to be expected following California's broad reopening last month. But, he asks aloud, "Is there going to be some threshold where public health and political leaders are going to get nervous enough to pull back on some of the liberties that we have experienced since June 15?" [Chronicle]
- The VTA shooter, Sam Cassidy, had apparently expressed a desire to harm and "vandalize" two specific coworkers in a notebook that was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection when he returned from a 2016 trip to the Philippines. [Mercury News]
- Middle- and lower income Californians can expect another $600 stimulus check from the state once Newsom signs the new budget. [KTVU]
- UC Berkeley has agreed to pay the city of Berkeley $82.6 million over the next 16 years in exchange for the city dropping its lawsuits over its long-term expansion goals, including a controversial project at People's Park. [Chronicle]
- A licensed naturopathic doctor in Napa was arrested Wednesday for allegedly giving out fake vaccination cards and phony homeopathic COVID remedies to patients. [CBS SF]
- Twitter's Snapchat copycat feature Fleets, which debuted last November, is already getting nixed. [KRON4]
- Another family of bears was spotted taking a cooling dip in Lake Tahoe this week. [ABC 7]