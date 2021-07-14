- VTA light-rail service in San Jose will not be restarting in late July as earlier announced. The agency now says there is no hard restart date, and it is still deciding whether or not to demolish the Guadalupe maintenance yard that was the site of May's mass shooting. [CBS SF]
- It's been confirmed that the pilot did die in that Tuesday plane crash into a hillside home in Monterey. [ABC 7]
- A senior operations foreworker at BART describes how he helped save a man having a mental health crisis and standing in the train tracks at Millbrae Station last month. [KRON4]
- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will introduce draft legislation to remove marijuana from the list of federally controlled substances. [New York Times]
- Containment of the Beckwourth Complex fire in Northern California near the Nevada border is up to 66%. [Chronicle]
- Overdose deaths across the U.S. hit a staggering new record last year, with 93,000 deaths, a 29% jump over the previous year's total of 72,000. [Associated Press]
- Football star Richard Sherman, who played with the 49ers for the last three seasons and is now a free agent, was just arrested in Seattle on "domestic violence burglary" charges. [TMZ]
- The average list price per square foot for homes in San Francisco is down 3% from the start of the year. [Socketsite]
- Americans who received unemployment benefits last year may be getting "surprise" tax refunds this week. [KRON4]
- Pop star Olivia Rodrigo is at the White House this morning meeting with President Biden and Dr. Fauci about a youth vaccination campaign. [KRON4 / The Hill]
Top image: Pop music star and Disney actress Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the White House on July 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Rodrigo is partnering with the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccination outreach to her young fans. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)