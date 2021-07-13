A twin-engine Cessna plowed right into a house near the Monterey Airport Tuesday morning, and while the house was empty, the condition of the pilot remains unknown.

We’re sure you’ll feel very safe sitting in your home today with the news that an airplane crashed straight into a house some five miles southeast of Monterey late Tuesday morning. The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District reports that a small aircraft took off from Monterey Regional Airport this morning, but at 10:45 a.m. crashed directly into a house in the Monterra Ranch subdivision near Highway 68.

Local TV station KSBW reports that the craft was a “small, twin-engine Golden Eagle Cessna plane." KPIX adds that the resulting fire spread to a second home, and also started a brush fire which has since been extinguished.

SFGate reviewed data from the plane-tracking FlightAware and that the “flight that departed Monterey Regional Airport shortly before 10:40 a.m. was only in the air a few minutes before tracking dropped out.” In the above video from KSBW, you can hear the air traffic controllers discuss the dangerously low altitude of the plane and the crash itself, in tones far calmer than I would be able to maintain in that situation.

Per another local station, KION, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office says that the pilot was the only person onboard the plane, and that person’s condition is still unknown. That station is also carrying live press conferences as that Monterey County Regional Fire District is providing live updates.

The big relief is that no one was home inside the house at the time of the collision. Monterey County Weekly tracked down the owners Roger and Julie Goulart, for whom this is a second home. "I don't know anything yet. We weren't home," Roger Goulart told the paper. "My daughter was staying there but fortunately she wasn't home at the time this happened."

This is a developing story and will be updated with any significant changes.

Image: Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District via Twitter