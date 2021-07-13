- Angi, formerly Angie's List, has reached a settlement with the San Francisco District Attorney's Office over claims of false advertising. The company was accused of advertising that it did background checks on all workers who entered customers' homes, when in fact it only did checks on vendor company owners and managers. [Bay City News]
- The court in Rome that convicted the two Bay Area men in the 2019 slaying of a police officer and sentenced them to life in prison has presented its written justification for its verdict, which completely rejects all the defense's arguments. The written justification, as required under Italian law, can now be used as a basis for appeals. [Associated Press]
- The Chronicle earlier said nearly 90 candidates say they're running against Newsom in the recall, but this appears to be the latest official list from the Department of Elections and it was a mere 65 candidates as of Friday. [ABC 7]
- A pest-control worker in San Mateo County has been accused of stealing jewelry from clients' homes, after a woman in Portola Valley reported she believed he had stolen from her. [KRON4]
- Contra Costa County supervisors just approved a huge new development of 277 lots near Discovery Bay. [CBS SF]
- The Bon Voyage space on Valencia (previously Urchin, Wo Hing General Store, and Slanted Door) is turning into a new concept from Bon Vivants Hospitality Group called Chezchez, details TBA. [Eater]
- Mexican ceviche chain Mango Crazy, which has one location at Fisherman's Wharf in SF, now has two new South Bay locations and is expanding rapidly. [Hoodline]
- The Crown and The Mandalorian led the Emmy nominations today with 24 apiece, and Hamilton got a bunch of noms? [ABC News]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist