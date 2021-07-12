San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and multiple other mayors from around the country are meeting President Biden at the White House for what's been described as a high-level strategy session on addressing the rise in gun violence nationwide.

The meeting in the Roosevelt Room just began a short while ago, at 1:15 p.m. ET, and it was scheduled to include members of law enforcement, elected officials, and a community violence intervention expert. The New York Post noted that New York mayoral candidate Eric Adams, who previously worked in law enforcement and just won the NYC primary, was also invited to attend.

Liccardo, who just weeks ago experienced one of the Bay Area's deadliest mass shootings in his city, spoke this morning to KPIX about what he hoped to say during the session.

"We’ll be talking a lot about how the federal government can be a partner for cities,” he said. "We are seeing rising gun violence in cities throughout the county… So we’ll be talking about how we are using federal dollars for example to expand beat patrols in high crime neighborhoods to getting young adults in gang impacted neighborhoods jobs and supporting the resilience of the city."

He continued, "We['ll be] talking more about innovative approaches cities are doing to reduce gun violence such as the recent ordinance that we passed to crack down on gun dealers engaged in straw purchasing."

So-called "straw" purchases are when a gun is purchased by one person, sometimes in a state with more lenient laws, in order to be given or resold to someone else. Liccardo said that about 30,000 guns a"re purchased for criminal organizations like gangs through straw purchasing."

As ABC 7 reports, Liccardo was also expected to talk to Biden and other mayors about San Jose's recently passed law that requires all gun owners to carry liability insurance and to pay a yearly fee. The law also requires gun sellers to video-record all their gun sales.

President Biden is expected to want to discuss how to use a portion of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that's earmarked for improving community policing.

As Liccardo said in a statement to the Mercury News, "We recognize Congress is not likely to take much action in this area given the deep divisions. So more and more the focus is what cities can do. We want to find best practices throughout the country that we can collectively adapt to better tackle gun violence."

Photo: David Everett Strickler