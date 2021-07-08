- A 3.6M earthquake struck in northern Napa County last night at 12:36 a.m. The quake was centered near Angwin, and was followed by several smaller aftershocks. [CBS SF]
- A city council member in Rohnert Park says he was targeted by an arsonist on July 4th with fireworks in a recycling bin outside his home after he voted to ban the sale of "safe and sane" fireworks in the city. The FBI has now joined the investigation and a second council member was targeted over the same issue with a threatening phone call. [ABC 7]
- There will be zero fans at the Tokyo Olympics following a new state-of-emergency declaration in Japan. Audiences from abroad had already been removed from the equation months ago, but Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced today that this will now be an entirely made-for-TV event with no Japanese fans either, to prevent the spread of the Delta strain. [Associated Press]
- Xanthe Lam, a former principal scientist at Genentech, has pleaded guilty alongside her husband to conspiracy to steal trade secrets. [CBS SF]
- A Mendocino County wildfire that had scorched 80 acres as of Wednesday evening, the Broiler Fire, has prompted some evacuations north of Ukiah. [Chronicle]
- Santa Rosa, which has been hit with many planned and unplanned power outages in the last few years, is installing battery backups for all of its 170 traffic lights with the help of a FEMA grant. [Bay City News]
- New York has now extended outdoor dining for another year, after making to-go cocktails a permanent thing. [Grub Street]
Photo: Bryan Turner