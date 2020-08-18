San Francisco Police are now offering a reward of $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved in a July 4 drive-by shooting that took the life of a six-year-old.

The shooting of Jace Young, a child attending a birthday party with family in the Bayview on the night of Saturday, July 4th, sent shockwaves across the city during a year of relatively low rates of violent crime. The boy was killed by a single gunshot, and another male victim nearby was injured by another shot, but police have apparently been stymied in trying to identify a suspect or a motive in the shooting.

During a news conference in July, SFPD Chief Bill Scott called it a "horrific crime," and said, "I think this family deserves better and I think our city deserves better. And definitely this child deserves better."

As KPIX reports, after a month has passed, police still do not have a description of any suspects, or the vehicle they were apparently in when the shooting occurred.

In a statement, the child's mother, Lakesha Kyle said, "If anybody anywhere knows anything about my son['s killing], please come forward. I am so hurt. I am so at a loss for words, I don’t even know what to say. All I want is help from somebody to bring people to justice, so we can bring justice for my son."

Lead investigator Sgt. Timothy Kiely tells KPIX that he's certain people in the community know something about who was responsible, but they're not talking to police. Police have said that they don't believe either Young or the 39-year-old man who was injured were the intended targets of the shooter, as the Chronicle reports.

"Jace was with his older sister, family and friends lighting off fireworks in the celebration of Independence Day when this horrific incident happened," says Chief Scott. "This reward is there hopefully to incentivize those that know what happened. And we need your help, this family needs your help for the sake of justice for Jace."

Anyone with information about the July 4th shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Kiely at 415-553-9099, or the SFPD’s 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444. You can also text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD,” and all tips can be made anonymously.