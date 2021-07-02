- All six Target stores in San Francisco are now closing at 6 p.m. due to a spike in crime. The stores say they have seen a sharp rise in security incidents and shoplifting, but Mayor London Breed says closing early is not the answer. [ABC 7]
- A biology professor who had been at Cal State Stanislaus for 31 years was found dead in Yosemite National Park last week. He was apparently on a solo hiking trip, which was something he did every year. [Associated Press]
- Oakland A's fans from San Jose are able to take BART to games now, but with BART shutting down at 9 they can't get home if the game goes late — or if, as is the case tonight, there's a fireworks show afterwards. [NBC Bay Area]
- The A's say they've sold 35,000 tickets for tonight's game against the Red Sox, and they're blasting BART for not running later trains, suspending ticket sales, and telling fans to pre-purchase parking passes before arriving. [CBS SF]
- There have been an average of three fires a day at Oakland homeless encampments this year — about triple the number from two years ago. [KTVU]
- The scheduling of the Newsom recall election in mid-September was strategic on the part of Democrats who believe that it's a sooner-the-better situation with pandemic numbers improving. [Associated Press]
- Residents of one North Oakland neighborhood say they have footage of a suspect they believe to be a serial arsonist who has successfully set fire to one home and lit late-night porch fires at others, but authorities have not made an arrest. [CBS SF]
- Gas prices around the Bay Area are higher than they've been in seven years. [Mercury News]
- Office leases ticked up in San Francisco in the second quarter, with about as much new space leased as in a pre-pandemic quarter, even though vacancy remains high. [SF Business Times]
- The War in Afghanistan, the U.S.'s longest-ever war, is officially over as the military handed over control of Bagram Air Base to Afghan forces today. [New York Times]
Photo: Daniel ODonnell