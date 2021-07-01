- Trump's longtime foot soldier and bookkeeper, Allen Weisselberg, has been charged along with the Trump Organization itself in a 15-year tax evasion scheme in New York. The indictments are serious, and may not be the last, and Weisselberg seems likely to want to cooperate and perhaps give information that could implicate others, like maybe Trump himself. [CNN / New York Times]
- Alameda County Sheriff's Sergeant D. Shelby is being investigated after being seen in a video playing a Taylor Swift song on his phone in order to prevent protesters' videos from being posted on YouTube. Shelby was having a conversation with protesters outside a courthouse in Oakland on Tuesday, and he played the song and explicitly said he was doing it so that protesters' video of him would trip YouTube's copyright protection software. [KQED]
- A new report details the likely motive for a mass shooting that happened in Ventura County at a bar's "Country College Night" in November 2018. Afghanistan War vet David Long, who shot and killed 11 patrons before turning the gun on himself, expressed hatred for "entitled, liberal civilians," and was reportedly enraged when some college students questioned his military service. [Associated Press]
- Kanye West apparently dined at acclaimed Thai spot Nari this week, and owner Pim Techamuanvivit says a member of his entourage called ahead to request a last-minute table saying they were "a bunch of Noma people," referring to René Redzepi's world-renowned Copenhagen restaurant. Techamuanvivit says she normally wouldn't have tweeted about the celebrity sighting, but "It was funny that we were expecting René and it was Kanye." [Twitter / Chronicle]
- California's homicide rate jumped 31% last year, according to data from the Attorney General's office — the highest rate the state has seen since 2007. [Associated Press]
- Fleet Week will return to San Francisco this fall, from October 3 to 11. [KRON4]
- Convicted 'Zebra Killer' Jessie Lee Cooks was found unresponsive and declared dead at a state prison facility in Solano County on Wednesday night. [SF Bay]
- Grizzly Peak Boulevard in the Oakland/Berkeley hills will be closed to traffic on July Fourth amid high fire danger, and the possibility of gatherings, cigarette smoking, or illegal fireworks being set off. [CBS SF]
- That Goop Labs store in Pacific Heights that opened in November 2019 has closed for good. [Hoodline]
Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company