- The Supreme Court just ruled in favor of Arizona Republicans who are admittedly trying to disenfranchise minority voters for political gain. In a 6-3 decision along ideological lines, the court ruled that states can throw out ballots cast in the wrong precincts, and they can bar the practice of absentee ballot collecting by campaign workers or activists. [New York Times]
- A 30-year-old woman and an 8-year-old child were found suffering from gunshot wounds in a car late Wednesday in Vallejo, and no other details were available. [KTVU]
- The 17-year-old fatally shot Monday night in San Francisco's Tenderloin has been identified as SF resident Kweli Davis. [CBS SF]
- In case you hadn't noticed, it's July and the city is blanketed in thick fog, which is typical because it's hot inland and there's a marine layer but SFGate thinks you may need an explainer. [SFGate]
- The FasTrak toll to cross the Golden Gate Bridge into SF just went up to $8.05 from $7.70. [KRON4]
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has selected House members for her select committee to investigate the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol, and Liz Cheney is among them. [Associated Press]
- Warriors star Steph Curry will be joined by brother Seth and dad Del Curry at the American Century Golf Championship at Lake Tahoe next week. [Chronicle]