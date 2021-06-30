- 54-year-old Charles Kenneth Lafferty of San Luis Obispo County was sentenced to 15 years in prison this week in connection with more than 50 slingshot attacks on cars riding along Monterey County highways. The bizarre attacks on vehicles using marbles and a slingshot — which he's never given a motive for — occurred between February 2019 and January 2020, and thankfully no one was seriously injured before Lafferty was caught last January. [KRON4 / KTVU]
- Longtime Chinatown resident and CEO of Northeast Federal Credit Union in Chinatown, Lily Lo, is being celebrated for helping neighborhood businesses navigate pandemic aid. Lo reportedly singlehandedly helped many businesses apply for federal programs, saving them from ruin. [NBC Bay Area]
- Caitlyn's done it again! Gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner has a brilliant plan to do deal with California's homeless, and it's basically concentration camps — or, as she puts it, they should all be relocated to "big open fields." [KRON4]
- Armed robbers reportedly held up a NBC Bay Area news crew on Monday while they were interviewing Oakland's director of violence prevention outside City Hall. [Chronicle]
- Three people were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon following a crash on Park Presidio at Lake Street. [KRON4]
- CA Secretary of State Shirley Weber just announced that all candidates who want to run for governor in the recall election will have to make public five years of their tax returns — which not all of them may want to do. [Examiner]
- Gov. Gavin Newsom late Monday signed into law Assembly Bill 127, the police accountability law that was cosponsored by SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin. [Bay City News]
- The CA Employment Development Department has recorded a $46,524 tax lien with the California Secretary of State against the Beijing-based owners of the troubled Oceanwide Center development in downtown SF, who also reportedly owe $145 million unpaid work claims from contractors. [SF Business Times]
- 60 deaths in Oregon and over 65 deaths in British Columbia are being attributed to the excessive heat in the region in recent days. [Associated Press]
Photo: imhappyhopeur2/Instagram