- The mass vaccination site at Levi's Stadium is closing today after four months. The site has given out more than 350,000 vaccines. [NBC Bay Area]
- Only 43 of the signatures on the the Newsom recall petition were withdrawn, so the recall election is officially moving forward. [ABC 7]
- The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce's annual poll results are getting released today, and they're expected to show an overall perception that crime is up and quality of life is down. [NBC Bay Area]
- An entire wing of a 12-story condo building in Miami collapsed overnight, killing an unknown number of inhabitants. [ABC News]
- The Chronicle is relaunching its Fire Tracker today, as fire season gets fully underway, showing wildfires across the state. [Chronicle]
- Drama continues over in Richmond, where the mayor is calling on the city manager and city attorney to resign because they've been spending city funds on a secret investigation of him — and whether he directed zoning changes to benefit his architectural firm. [KTVU]
- California has updated its building code to allow buildings made of mass timber — a modern material made by combining multiple woods into a reinforced beam or panel — to go up to 18 stories. [SF Business Times]
- After the Senate failed to approve a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6th riot at the Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally announced today that she'll be creating a select committee to do the job in the House. [New York Times]
- The SF Giants are giving away free tickets to games to fans who get vaccinated. [KTVU]