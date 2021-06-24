A heatwave descending this weekend will make for some hot hot weather in the Pacific Northwest and parts of Northern California, but San Francisco and much of the Bay Area will just have some pleasantly warm and sunny days.

Ultra-high temperatures are moving in for much of the West on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, and California will be pretty hot as well — though nearer to the coast, an area of low pressure is keeping the marine breezes flowing, and should keep SF in the 70s, as the Chronicle reports.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service says that more than 80 sites in the northwest are expected to break daily high-temperature records, and "All-time June monthly records could also be broken in some locations." Maps posted by the NWS suggest that the hottest areas will be inland parts of Oregon and Washington, with the heat extending as far east as Montana.

⚠️Record-Breaking and Dangerous Heatwave coming to the West. Over 80 sites are forecast to break daily high temperature records starting this weekend. All-time June monthly records could also be broken in some locations in the Pacific Northwest. https://t.co/L4FyvSS6lj pic.twitter.com/ouyIvWG3Fd — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) June 23, 2021

Portland, Bend, and Seattle are all under an Excessive Heat Watch, but the area of excessive heat only dips down to the northernmost parts of California and not along the coast.

Some parts of the North Bay may still see temps in the 90s this weekend, but for Pride Weekend in SF, it should be warm but not overly sweaty.

Up closer to Redding, the thermometer may hit 110, and Red Flag warnings have been issued for most of Butte, Tehama, Trinity and Siskiyou counties.