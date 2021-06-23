- San Francisco may be the first city or county in the nation to require all of its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The policy, announced Wednesday, gives workers 10 weeks from the time the FDA gives full approval to one of the three vaccines currently under emergency authorization — which is likely to happen within months — or else risk termination. [Chronicle]
- The Oakland City Council may pass a budget on Thursday that diverts $17 million of the police department's budget to the Department of Violence Prevention. [KTVU]
- Condo owners on Franklin Street in Oakland say that the Oakland police lobbed tear gas canisters onto their balconies during last spring's George Floyd protests, and in one case set a garden on fire. [KTVU]
- The Santa Clara County Superior Court Bench has extended the emergency zero-bail program for misdemeanor and non-violent felonies through 2022. [CBS SF]
- Governor Gavin Newsom may have overstated the number of acres in the state that have been treated with vital fire breaks by about 700% according to the state's own data. [CapRadio]
- The family of the young man killed in a shooting — or shootout — during a Juneteenth celebration in Oakland says that he was not in a gang. [NBC Bay Area]
- Against the objections of some local merchants, Palo Alto has extended the street closure for outdoor dining on University Avenue and California Avenue in its downtown, through September. [NBC Bay Area]
- A small fire burning in the town of Sonoma prompted evacuations on Wednesday. [KRON4]
- Tassajara's "fire monks" have now made the New York Times.
