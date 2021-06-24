A kitten who was apparently tossed off a freeway overpass near SFO earlier this month and was stranded on a ledge high above the ground was rescued by the Peninsula Humane Society and is now up for adoption.

Given the name Gwyneth, the little calico kitten was spotted by an airport worker on June 10, meowing for help and stranded on a concrete ledge of the 380 connector overpass in San Bruno — the connector that links I-280 with 101. The ledge was the base of a freeway sign, about 50 feet above the road below, and it was not clear how the kitten ended up there.

"We received a frantic phone call from an airport worker who saw and heard a kitten stranded at the concrete base of the sign on the 380 connector overpass," says Buffy Martin Tarbox, communications manager for the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA (PHS/SPCA). "The kitten was trapped on the ledge... She was unable to climb up to the freeway, but even if the kitten was able to, she would have found herself directly in the dangerous and fast paced traffic. The person who called us said the kitten was crying out for help."

Photo via PHS/SPCA

As Tarbox explains in a release, a member of the organization's Animal Rescue & Control staff soon arrived on the scene, and using a net, carefully scooped up the kitten.

"Our [staff member] was so worried the kitten would become scared of the net and jump from the base to the road below," Tarbox says. "Had she jumped, she would not have survived the impact since she was so high up. Our staff member was able to safely capture the kitten with the net, narrowly avoiding a tragic ending."

The kitten was brought in for a health evaluation and was found to be healthy despite being dirty and hungry. She was determined to be a two- to three-month-old female, and she's now been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

“We have no idea how the kitten ended up in her perilous situation or how long she had been stuck on the concrete base of the sign,” Tarbox says. “Thankfully someone noticed her and called us, and we were able to save her life.”

Photo via PHS/SPCA

Anyone interested in meeting or adopting Gwyneth can call PHS/SPCA t 650-340-7022. Her adoption fee is $120.

Also, there are many other cute animals there that need homes.