- Around 50,000 residents in Fremont and Union City saw their lights go out Saturday night. PG&E is now reporting that all affected accounts have been restored, the localized blackouts being first reported around 6:45 p.m. yesterday evening; this outage was not a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) event. [KPIX]
- Pandemic gratuity seems to be sliding. During the last fifteen months, tipping was at an all-time high in San Francisco, with the average left gratuity north of 22%; since reopening that number has begun to dip to just over 18%. [Chronicle]
- Saturday morning’s one-alarm apartment building fire in the Tenderloin displaced 60 people scrambling to flee their domiciles — a lot of them physically disabled — but those affected greatly appreciated the heroism practiced by San Francisco firefighters. [ABC7]
- Now with masks mostly off: Will we see a rise in winter-season viruses? [KRON4]
- SF Art galleries are experiencing a boom in popularity; Voss Gallery in the Mission District saw its first in-person show sell out before the doors even opened. [Mission Local]
- Take today to explore all of the ten lakes at Golden Gate Park (some of which you likely didn't know existed). [The Bold Italic/Mercury News]
- Virunga National Park — Africa's oldest national park and is home to about one-fourth of the world's remaining mountain gorillas — is seeing "unusually high" rates of illegal logging as of late, threatening some of the planet's most critically endangered wildlife. [Mongabay]
- A rogue driver crashed into a Florida Pride parade Saturday, killing one person. [Associated Press]
