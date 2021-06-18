At the corner of Haight & Ashbury, a new Haight-Ashbury-themed store and "counterculture museum shop" for tourists has just opened, and it's called Haight & Ashbury.

As Hoodline reports, Haight & Ashbury the store has been open for a few weeks, and it's billing itself as a kind "Welcome Center" for tourists to the neighborhood in addition to being a shop — and they're selling fresh-cut flowers, for anyone who wants to wear some flowers in their hair while they're there.

It's the work of owner Robert Emmons, who also owns the nearby San Francisco Mercantile at Haight & Cole — a similarly themed shop of local-flavor items. And the inspiration for this shop came from the Mercantile's role running the Welcome Center for last year's 150th birthday celebration Golden Gate Park, which didn't exactly get off the ground.

What is in this store/museum? Well, there's art by local artists, goods by local makers — including that Karl the Fog book — t-shirts and mugs and the like, and some hippy-themed tripe like lava lamps and tie-dyed stuff.

But there are some cool things like a free map of where various celebrities and counterculture figures lived around the neighborhood, including R. Crumb and Charles Manson. And there's an entire section of the shop devoted to R. Crumb merchandise.

"The corner is so iconic, it’s such an important historical place,” as Emmons tells Hoodline. "People from all over the world come to Haight and Ashbury. We really felt we owed it to the neighborhood to make this space beneficial for everybody."

The store, located at 1500 Haight Street, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.