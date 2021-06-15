- Former SF city employee Rebecca Sherman, who worked in the HR department at City Hall, has been charged with felony forgery by the district attorney. Sherman confessed last September to a strange series of lies that included forged emails and a fake settlement for an SFMTA employee who had filed a discrimination complaint. [Mission Local]
- San Francisco Firefighter Christopher Yock died last week after fighting a fire involving multiple cars in an SFO parking lot. Yock reportedly suffered a "medical emergency and passed away" after returning home from fighting the fire on June 8. [CBS SF]
- Not all restaurants around the Bay are swinging doors wide open, and you'll still see masked employees at least for this week, and some places aren't prepared to add many more seats than they currently have due to staffing issues. [Mercury News / Eater]
- BART riders who remember the pre-pandemic crowds are not looking forward to those crowds returning on the trains. [Examiner]
- The presidentially appointed Presidio Trust board has four new members, and President Biden has removed shock-jock radio host Michael Savage, a Trump appointee. [Hoodline]
- Southwest Airlines had some major computer problems today that resulted in hundreds of delayed and canceled flights as its entire fleet was grounded. [CBS SF / NY Post]
- The U.S. Senate has passed a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. [New York Times]
Photo: Darwin Bell