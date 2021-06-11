A heatwave is set to bring 100-degree temperatures to parts of the inland Bay Area next week, but, as is often the case, it may just be a normal if sunny week in most of San Francisco with a steady ocean breeze.

The warmest day looks to be Thursday, but temperatures will be rising by Tuesday, and will likely be in the 90s all over the Bay. The National Weather Service (NWS) explains that the real hot spots will be farther inland, and places like Las Vegas are going to be searing with temps around 115. But that heat will spread outward into the Central Valley, the Sacramento Area, and parts of the Bay Area that often see high heat like Livermore and Concord.

The map below from the NWS shows where the likelihood is highest of temperatures topping 100.

You may have heard that a large portion of the Western U.S. will impacted by heat next week. What about the Bay Area? Probability of exceeding 100° F next Thursday, June 17. Details will change, but as of now the hot temps are in the interior. #cawx #CAHeat pic.twitter.com/5xXZH8DjHw — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 11, 2021

And while California's going to be hot, the heatwave will be impacting most of the western half of the U.S., as shown below.

Models once again hinting at potential for major heatwave about a week from now. Operational runs hinting at what could be rather intense event, with June monthly temperatures records threatened, although ensembles more muted. Still, very strong heat signal for mid-June... #CAwx pic.twitter.com/m0vC9BuyST — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) June 9, 2021

Whether or not there is beach weather in our future is uncertain, and current forecasts suggest it will still be in the mid-60s at the coast even at the height of next week's heatwave.

Still, when these patterns come, the beach conditions can be unpredictable — so you might need to block off your Thursday calendar, JFYI.

This weekend, meanwhile, is expected to be pretty temperate all over, with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s inland, with humidity rising as well.

Photo: Ava Sol