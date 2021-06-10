- A car burglary suspect allegedly fired a gun at witnesses who confronted him about a car break-in at Steuart and Mission streets on Wednesday night. Witnesses say they confronted several people in a vehicle they believed were connected to the break-in, and one suspect fired a gun and the car fled, but no one was injured. [Chronicle]
- There was apparently a hit-and-run crash on Sutter Street near Gough on Wednesday night, which caused one car to flip on its side, and the culprit allegedly fled in a Honda. [KRON4]
- Whether or not unvaccinated people obey the rules and keep their masks on will largely be up to them after June 15, according to state health officials, but businesses can post their own signs and/or do their own vaccine verifications at the door. [Chronicle]
- Supervisors Aaron Peskin and Connie Chan are still fighting with Rec & Parks about the Ferris Wheel thing, accusing department director Phil Ginsberg of being the pocket of the Parks Alliance, who threatened to pull funding from a park renovation in Chan's district over the Ferris Wheel affair. [48 Hills]
- The California Supreme Court has approved clemency for a man convicted of a 1980 murder in the East Bay, and Newsom may approve his parole. [Associated Press]
- Cal Fire is doing a wildfire preparedness drill in the Santa Cruz Mountains today. [NBC Bay Area]
- Now a surfer from South Africa who lives near Half Moon Bay is attempting a solo trip across the Pacific to Hawaii... in a hydrofoil. [Chronicle]
- In another sign of the worsening drought, Lake Mead at Hoover Dam outside Las Vegas is now at its lowest level since its creation, 37% of its capacity. [ABC7]
- The TSA is warning of staffing shortages as summer travel ramps up. [ABC 7]
Photo: Ren Wang