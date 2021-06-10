With the 49ers set to host fans at Levi’s next season at full capacity, the stadium has more job openings than ever before. If you’ve ever considered working for the 49ers on Sundays, now is your chance, as they host a job fair for gameday employment opportunities this Saturday, June 12th.

As is the case with every NFL season, the 49ers and Levi’s Stadium look to make new hires each summer in order to fill open positions with gameday-related departments and partners. While this year is no different in that regard, fallout from the pandemic and the lack of fans in the stands last year has made available more gameday job opportunities than any time since the stadium opened in 2014.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images for Levi's

In order to cope with the sizable number of open positions, the 49ers have set up the ‘Playmaker Job Fair” this weekend in order to provide opportunities for interested parties in the community to come and learn about the various job openings available. People who attend the job fair can expect to learn about all gameday-related opportunities, from retail, parking, and janitorial/housekeeping, to security, concessions, and more.

The job fair will take place at Levi’s Stadium at Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak and Pub at Toyota Gate F on Saturday, June 12th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 49ers and Levi’s Stadium are also currently accepting applications online at www.levisstadium.com/employment from anyone 18 or older.

Top Image: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images