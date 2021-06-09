- Some anti-vaxxer loons in Marin County stormed a public meeting on Tuesday afternoon held by Rep. Jared Huffman, shouting about "medical freedom" and harassing masked attendees. The incident has led the county to say Huffman needs private security at any future events, and Huffman decries the idea of all public meetings needing to be "police states" because so many Americans are effing crazy. [Chronicle]
- A 27-year-old San Bruno man, Ryan Beardsley, has been arrested in connection with a Marina District that occurred on June 1. In the shooting, which was reportedly connected to a shoplifting incident nearby, Beardsley allegedly shot at the car of a 62-year-old man on the 3300 block of Broderick Street. [Bay City News]
- A Los Gatos High School senior wore a sign to graduation that said "Rapists don't belong @ graduation," referring to some alleged student assailants accused of assault who were permitted to graduate. [SFGate]
- A bill that would give greater power to citizens' commissions and other groups to strip bad cops of their badges is stalled in Sacramento. [Chronicle]
- A woman says she was sexually assaulted during the course of an attempted purse-snatching in Redwood City on Tuesday. [KRON4]
- Santa Clara County's water district has, as promised, voted to impose mandatory water-use restrictions. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Namu Stonepot team has closed the Divisadero location ahead of a planned opening of their food hall project at the former Perennial space on 9th Street, which will include their related business, Sunset Squares. [Hoodline]
