Barely two weeks before the first free concert, the Stern Grove Festival has released its lineup for the summer Sunday series, and it's a fun one. But don't miss your reservation window!

The ten-week series, in its 84th year, is requiring reservations this year, as we learned a few weeks back, which means that spaces in the outdoor amphitheater will disappear quickly. You can grab yours starting twelve days out from each show — which for the June 20 show, featuring Ledisi, The Seshen, La Doña, and LadyRyan, means today at 2 p.m. Find your "seats" here.

Other highlights for this season include Perfume Genius on June 27 (with Honey Mahogany opening), Thievery Corporation on July 11, longtime LA punk mainstays X on July 25, Joan Jett on August 1, Thundercat on August 8, and Fitz & the Tantrums on August 15. The Big Picnic on August 29 this year features Oakland's own Tower of Power, Too $hort, and DJ Shortkut.

Organizers of Stern Grove have said that there will be "new temporary fencing and other key infrastructure to help maintain proper social distancing," in order to ensure comfort for the still paranoid despite this being all outdoors. But with the first show just five days after June 15, and the venue having the potential to get uncomfortably crowded, perhaps this is wise.

A word about the reservation rules: You can reserve for groups of up to four people only, and all members of your group must be present to enter. For now they're saying the gates will open at noon, but this may change if the capacity limit changes in the coming weeks, which it no doubt will.

See a sample of Ledisi's music below, as well as the full lineup flyer.