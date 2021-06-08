- Adding to the 17 pounds (7.7 kilos) of fentanyl already seized in busts this year, much of that in Oakland, the SFPD just seized 16 more pounds of the opioid in an Oakland bust, along with 14 pounds of other drugs. The bust, spanning three locations, also netted $104,000 in cash, five pounds of crack, and seven pounds of heroin. [CBS SF]
- With a few more workers trickling back to offices downtown, the food trucks are returning too. Off the Grid says its food truck sites at Salesforce Tower and Levi's Plaza both come back to life next week. [Eater]
- A 34-year-old San Francisco man was arrested near Oracle Park last week in connection with an assault on an elderly woman on the Embarcadero in mid-May. Toure Clark has been charged with felony battery, aggravated assault, and elder abuse. [CBS SF]
- The superintendent of Shoreline Unified School District in Marin County has been arrested on charges of lewd acts with a child under 14. [KTVU]
- Marin County just extended its residential eviction moratorium through September 30, and San Francisco is likely to do something similar. [SF Business Times]
- Sonoma County is holding wildfire briefings for residents in both English and Spanish on Wednesday and Thursday, in preparation for a likely terrible fire season. [Bay City News]
- Bay Area counties are again ramping up the warning and fines about illegal fireworks ahead of July 4th — and in this drought, Contra Costa County is pledging $100 fines that escalate to $500 per incident. [Bay City News]
- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed the first two of what will hopefully be many liberal judicial nominees of color from the Biden Administration, to counter-balance the 200 mostly white guys who Trump and McConnell pushed through. [New York Times]
Photo: SFPD/Twitter