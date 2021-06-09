- The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board (Cal/OSHA) is having an emergency meeting Wednesday to reconsider its decision to require masks in workplaces where even one person is unvaccinated. The state's health officer, Dr. Tomas Aragon, wrote a letter to the Cal/OSHA Board reiterating that virtually all mask requirements are being lifted next week, full stop. [Associated Press]
- A San Francisco mother describes being robbed at gunpoint Saturday night after pulling into her Mission District garage with her husband and kids asleep in the car. The incident happened at 24th and Florida around 9:30 p.m., and the thief made off with the woman's wallet and $400 in cash from the husband. [ABC 7]
- The Trump-era executive order to ban TikTok in the U.S. and force its sale to an American company has been languishing in court, and now Biden is revoking it. Biden will replace the order with one that calls for a broader review of a number of Chinese-owned apps, according to a new memo to the Commerce Department. [New York Times]
- The free Muni pilot program passed 7-4 at the Board of Supervisors in its second vote on Tuesday, but Mayor London Breed is still (almost certainly) vetoing it. [KRON4]
- There is bound to be plenty of grumbling among Bay Area tech workers in the coming months about being forced to come back into the office, and the first major dustup appears to be at Apple, where requiring three days a week in the office is apparently too much to ask for some. [Chronicle]
- There has been an outpouring of support for longtime SF Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper, who announced this week that he was taking time off to receive chemotherapy for an unnamed illness. [Chronicle]
- After committing to paying its employees more, Chipotle is raising its prices. [KRON4]
- A swarm of cicadas delayed takeoff of a plane last night that was chartered to bring members of the press to the U.K. for President Joe Biden's first trip there as president. [Associated Press]
Photo: Jacinto Diego