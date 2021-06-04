- A group of protesters attempted (for the second time) to block an Israeli cargo ship from unloading at the Port of Oakland Friday. With banners and Palestinian flags in tow, about 200 demonstrators gathered at one of the four marine terminals at the East Bay shipping port; "the roadway is full and traffic is backed up," said Port of Oakland spokesman Robert Bernardo during the Friday morning display — which eventually simmered down with no reports of arrests. [Chronicle]
- SF police have arrested a suspect linked to a Polk Gulch homicide last month. SFPD announced Friday that 25-year-old Ulysses Gutierrez had been detained in relation to the fatal shooting of Robert Luis Mena Gallardo on May 8; San Francisco police are still investigating the murder. [KRON4]
- Devouring a slice of blackberry pie from Black Jet Baking Co. appears to be worth every calorie. [Eater SF]
- A new Pride Flag art exhibit is on display at Harvey Milk's former camera shop in the Castro, which explores the cultural impact of the most significant Pride Flags ever created. [Hoodline]
- Alameda County health officials have reviewed COVID-19 death records and found hundreds of cases that were "clearly not" caused by the disease — drastically reducing the county's death toll caused by the illness. [Oaklandside]
- One large black bear was low-key filmed by surveillance cameras strolling an East Bay neighborhood early Friday morning. [KPIX]
- With sunshine expected most of the weekend, it's an opportune time to revisit the Mission District's thousand-plus murals, including this Palestinian-inspired one. [Mission Local]
- Here’s a hyperlocal guide on how to spend a very sunny, very summery day in Alameda (without spending that much money, either). [Hoodline]
Image: Courtesy of Twitter via @AROCBayArea